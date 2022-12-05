Jagir Kaur writes to Jathedar Giani seeking action against anti-Sikh propaganda

Former Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and now SGPC member, Bibi Jagir Kaur, has written to Akal Takhat Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, urging him to issue directions to the SGPC to confront the anti-Sikh propaganda on social media by certain persons.

She said that SGPC should have it’s own platform to diseminate the correct information about Sikhs and also creating awareness about the Sikhism.

She said that it is shocking that the very Sikh Community which was at the forefront of protecting other religions from persecution, is being portrayed as terrorists by propogandists.

“Sikhs have already paid the price of such propaganda in 1984 anti-sikh riots and it’s the high time to stop such things,” said she.