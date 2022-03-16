International Kabaddi player’s murder No headway in probe; federations cancel all tournaments for a week

Known as gladiator among his fans, the killing of renowned international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu aka Sandeep Nangal Ambian (38), who was shot dead during an ongoing match in the Kabaddi Tournament on Monday, has not only shocked the entire kabaddi fraternity but has also left a lot of other players scared.

Stating their fears, several players have now refused to play in the coming matches of the tournament in the state and demanded through a probe. The kabaddi federations have also suspended all tournaments for a week, including the only two-day tournament organised at ‘Hola Mohalla’ in Shri Anandpur Sahib on March 18-19.

Kabaddi tournaments are organised between February and April in Punjab every year by Punjab, UK and Canada-based federations. Nearly 50-60 main tournaments are organised by the big federations.

Meanwhile, people of kabaddi world thronged Sandhu’s village to express condolences.

The family is apprehensive and even the police are clueless, even as a local gangster took to social media to claim responsibility of the murder. However, police are yet to confirm it.

Born on September 9, 1983, Sandhu Sandeep hailed from village Nangal Ambian in Jalandhar’s Shahkot, but was currently settled with his family — wife and two sons — in the United Kingdom.

Sandhu was among the world’s top five kabaddi players and the head of ‘Major Kabaddi League Federation’, which organises tournaments in Punjab and abroad. He had represented the UK team as captain in the various Kabaddi World Cup tournaments organised by the Punjab government. He also ran a team — the Shahkot Lions.

Sandhu’s elder brother, Angrez Singh, said, “He had become a kabaddi star 23 years ago when he was just 15 years old and played inter-state tournaments and then he joined England Kabaddi Federation (UK) in 2001 and since then there was no looking back for him. He was very hardworking and used to live for the game.”

Angrez added that Sandhu never told anyone about any threat to his life. Sandhu’s father, Swaraj Singh, had come to India around two or three months ago and was to return to the UK on April 10. His mother, Kashmir Kaur, wife and two sons are expected to reach Punjab

Remembering Sandhu fondly, Rashpal Singh Sheera, a fellow player said, “He was very hardworking and a good natured person who always worked for the game. He wanted more youths to play the game so to keep them away from drugs.”

Meanwhile, another player on the condition of anonymity said that most of them are not scared for their lives.

Associated with Kabaddi tournaments for the past five decades, Surjon Singh Chatha, an NRI and the president of North Indian Kabaddi Federation, which has 460 players associated with it, said that they are in a state of shock.

On Tuesday, Surinder Manak, president of England Kabaddi Federation, and Chatha announced to cancel all tournaments for a week.

On asking if allegations of drug money being used in the tournaments and also if gangsters are involved, Chatha and Manak denied the allegations and said that the only purpose of the game is to keep youngsters away from drugs. They added that since Sandhu was a British citizen, they will also raise the matter with the British High Commission.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh said that police teams are rading the places to nab the culprit. “We spotted a social media post on Tuesday and we are still investigating it,” he said.