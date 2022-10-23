In Punjab, Union minister Som Parkash launches first phase of ‘Rozgar Mela’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the first phase of the “Rozgar Mela”, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh jobs in central government, through video-conferencing at 50 centres located across the country.

In Punjab, this mega event was organised at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), Patiala.

At RCF Kapurthala, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash distributed appointment letters to the new recruits from Punjab. They have been recruited in ESIC, Department of Posts, BSF, and various nationalised banks.

The recruitment was conducted by the central ministries and departments concerned and through agencies like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board.

There was great enthusiasm among the new recruits gathered at RCF Kapurthala who were seen clicking selfies and giving interviews. They expressed their gratitude to the PM for getting the appointment letters.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, the Union minister welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim direction on Friday asking police chiefs of Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand to take immediate suo motu action against hate speech offenders by lodging criminal cases without waiting for formal complaints.

The minister came down heavily on the three state governments for their failure to check hate speeches “which have created disharmony in the society and disturbed the secular fabric of the country”. It does not matter which party runs the government, it is the prime duty of the state government to keep a tab on hate speeches, the minister added.

When asked about the rising drug menace in Punjab, radicals raising Khalistan slogans in the state and the problem of cross-border arms smuggling using drones creating law and order problem, the minister said that law and order is a state subject and it is the sole responsibility of the state government to control it. As far as cross-border drone-based arms smuggling is concerned, the central agencies are extending all necessary support to curb this menace.

The minister, however, refused to comment on the ongoing tussle between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the appointment of vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. He, however, said that “both are honourable stalwarts”.

On the occasion, Brij Mohan – an engineer and a union leader of RCF – told the minister in the presence of the media that ‘sub-standard’ material is being used to manufacture coaches. The minister assured him that he would bring it to the notice of the railway minister.