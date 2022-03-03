In Punjab, officials reach out to families of stranded

As part of efforts to reach out to kin of students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, government officials continued to meet such families in Punjab.

Following instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Deputy Commissioners deputed individual officers to visit the house of every such student.

A senior officer in Jalandhar DC office informed that till Tuesday night they had submitted details of 19 stranded students after visiting their residences and details of another 30 students were to be submitted by Wednesday late night.

SDM Banga Navneet Kaur Bal called on the family of Harpreet Kaur of Chak Mai Dass village. The SDM said that the student’s details along with that of other stranded residents of district have been forwarded to the MEA.

Similarly, SDM Nawanshahr Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon met the family of Sumit Puri, a medical student who is now safe at Hungary border. Sumit’s father Sandeep Puri, expressed gratitude to the administration for reaching out to them.

Dhillon also went to the house of Dharam Paul of Waheguru Nagar whose four family members, including a two-day old granddaughter, are stranded in Ukraine. Paul told SDM that his family is out of war zone and has reached the Polish border.

DC Vishesh Sarangal said officials personally visited the families of all 28 stranded residents of the district.

In Jalandhar too, officials visited families to boost their morale and apprised them of steps being taken to bring their children back home safely.

DC Ghanshyan Thori said that officials spent entire day in the field visiting the distressed families in their respective jurisdictions. There are about 28 such families in Jalandhar-1 Sub Division, followed by 18 in Jalandhar-2, four in Phillaur and one each in Nakodar and Shahkot Sub Divisions.