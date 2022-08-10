scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

In Punjab, 2.5-year-old boy slips into drain, trapped under slabs, rescue ops on

The child's mother also jumped into the drain to save her child but failed to find him. The wailing woman was forcibly pulled out of the drain by the locals.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
Updated: August 10, 2022 7:41:24 am
NDRF team carries out rescue operation. (Express Photo)

A rescue operation is underway to find and rescue a two-and-a-half year-old boy trapped inside a drain in which he fell on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in the Shalimar Garden area of Kapurthala city, police said.

The rescue operation, led by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was on at the time of this report going to the print with district administration saying it will not be called off till the child is located.

As per the officials, the incident took place when the boy, identified as Dehaan, along with his five-year-old sister was crossing the drain covered by concrete slabs. The boy reportedly slipped through a gap between the slabs and was trapped in the 10-foot-deep drain. Officials said that the boy was stuck somewhere near the T-Point of the drain, which is choked with garbage.

As he fell, his sister raised an alarm following which people from surrounding areas gathered to locate the child. The child’s mother also jumped into the drain to save her child but failed to find him. The wailing woman was forcibly pulled out of the drain by the locals.

In the evening, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal requisitioned a 29-member team of NDRF from Bathinda for carrying out the rescue operation.

Earlier, JCB machines and workers of a municipal corporation who clean sewers were pressed into service to rescue the boy from the slush of the nullah.

Later, the DC also requisitioned heavy machinery to break concrete slabs on sewage to rescue the child.

“The boy had slipped and fallen inside the drain. The drain is covered with concrete slabs under which the boy seems to be stuck. But at the moment we cannot say anything about the exact location of the boy as he is still missing,” the DC said, adding the rescue operation will not be called off till the child is found.

The officials said that the boy and his family originally hail from Bihar and live in the jhuggis that have come up near the Shalimar Garden area.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 07:40:14 am

