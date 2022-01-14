In first 10 days of Jan, Punjab records 1604% surplus rain

The states of Punjab and Haryana have witnessed a high amount of surplus rainfall at the beginning of January this year, which has perplexed the farmers of the region. Agricultural experts said that the fresh spell of rain had acted like a tonic for Rabi crops, mainly in the rain-fed Kandi areas (sub-mountainous) of Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, and Ropar districts.

They, however, cautioned that low-lying areas should brace against the accumulation of excess water, which if not checked, can submerge their lands.

Dr. Amrik Singh Agriculture officer Pathankot said that in his district there was a large chunk of area that came under the Kandi belt. The January rain, he said, was much needed for all winter crops including wheat, winter maize, and vegetable. “Farmers who own land in low-lying areas should make a channel in their field so as to drain out the excess rainwater and save their crops,” he said.

Though some potato farmers said that they were quite worried about the untimely January rain, Dr Paramjit Singh of the Punjab horticulture department, who is also a potato expert, said that rain was very good for every crop, including potato. He, however, cautioned farmers to be on guard against heavy rain that can damage their potato crops, which is one of the main crops being farmed in the Doaba region at present. For safeguarding the crops, Dr Paramjit SIngh suggests draining out excess water from the fields by digging small pits at a low-lying side, where the rainwater can then get accumulated. He said that if excess water is removed on time, then there is no threat to the crops that are being cultivated.

According to the Indian Metrological Department’s Chandigarh office, Punjab witnessed a total of 80.1 mm of rain till January 10 against a normal 4.7 mm for this time of the year, which translates into a 1604% surplus. Similarly, Haryana recorded 52.6 mm of rainfall till January 10, against a normal 4.0 mm, translating into a 1215% surplus.

The joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana — Chandigarh — till January 10 had recorded 1424% of surplus rain or in absolute figures 121.9 mm of rainfall received against a normal of 8.0 mm.

In the 48 hours between January 8 and January 10, data showed, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh had received 28 mm, 24 mm, and 57 mm of rain, which was very heavy for a this period.

According to the metrological department, for the entire month of January, Punjab normally gets 21 mm of rainfall, Haryana gets 14.2 mm, and Chandigarh gets 42.5 mm of rainfall. Between January 7 and 8, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh received rainfall that was much much more than its normal monthly quota.

Data further said that in Punjab, Kapurthala received 5963% surplus rain (206.2 mm rain recorded in the past 10 days against a normal of 3.4 mm) till January 10. Amritsat and recorded 3061% and 2647% surplus rain, respectively.

Apart from this, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Nawanshahr Bathinda, Mohali, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Moga, Mansa, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Mukatsar, Jalandhar and Rupnagar received 2635%, 2542%, 2357%, 2342%, 2100%, 1647%, 1605%, 1581%, 1431%, 1427%, 1426%, 1388%, 1337%, 1311%, 1170%, 1125%, and 1113% surplus rain, respectively data showed. All the remaining districts of the state received surplus rainfall between 817% to 989% till January 10.

In Haryana, Nuh topped the chart with 3135% surplus rain till January 10, followed by Palwal and Gurgaon where 2555% and 2061% surplus rain was recorded. These were followed by Rewari, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Kaithal that received 1831%, 1825%, 1522% and 1482% surplus rain, respectively. Kurikshetra, Yamuna nagar, and Sirsa recorded 1391%, 1369%, and 1283% surplus rain, respectively. The remaining 13 districts of Haryana saw 784% to 1203% of surplus rain.