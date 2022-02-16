In eight Doaba seats where Dalits hold key, ‘badlav’, party affiliations at work

Dalits never vote for a single party in Punjab; they vote as per the party affiliation.

Eight reserved constituencies of the total 23 Assembly segments in Doaba may hold the key to the fortunes of both the ruling Congress and the main opposition AAP in the region, which is home to the highest Dalit population in the country — in terms of percentage. The eight constituencies include Adampur, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Phillaur (all in Jalandhar), Sham Chaurasi, Chabbewal (in Hoshiarpur), Banga (Nawanshahr), and Phagwara (in Kapurthala).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now has a visible presence in the constituencies where traditional parties including the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and even the Bharatiya Janata Party have their committed Dalit vote share. Dalits never vote for a single party in Punjab; they vote as per the party affiliation.

However, despite having installed a Dalit as chief minister — the first ever in Punjab —- and despite having named him as the party’s CM face, there is no clear wave in favour of Charanjit Singh Channi, or the Congress. This even as several voters feel that Channi hasn’t had enough time to rule and perform and thus should be given a second chance.

Dalits make for nearly one third of Punjab’s population, the percentage being a little higher in Doaba, the smallest of the three regions. In Doaba, 35 per cent Assembly seats and both the Lok Sabha seats—- Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur —- are reserved.

The importance of Dalit votes in Punjab in particular and Doaba in general can be gauged from the fact that the Election Commission of India had to postpone the Assembly poll dates of the state by 6 days from February 14 to February 20 in view of the Ravidass Jayanti on appeal of all the political parties.

The parties, meanwhile, are going all out to woo the Dalit vote bank, which may have not been assertive politically but has made its presence felt socially, religiously and culturally over the past decade.

In 2017, the Congress won from four seats — Chabbewal, Sham Chaurasi, Jalandhar West and Kartarpur. The SAD-BJP alliance captured Adampur, Phillaur, Phagwara and Banga. Congress, however, snagged Phagwara from BJP in 2019 after sitting MLA Som Prakash vacated the seat on his election to the Lok Sabha. AAP could not open its account in Doaba even though it did win two general seats — Garhshankar (in Hoshirpur) and Bholath (in Kapurthala).

In 2012 polls, the SAD-BJP had won seven of the eight reserved seats with only Banga going to the Congress.

BSP has failed to win any seat in Doaba in the past two decades, with its vote share reduced to 1.48 per cent in 2017.

There is a sizeable presence of Dalit population ranging from 20 per cent to 30 pert cent in at least a dozen general seats in Doaba where Ravidassia sect has an upper hand.

“No political party has been able to mobilise the Dalit community in their favour. They are a divided lot and think about their political affiliation when it comes to voting,” said Jagmohan Ram, a Dalit voter in Dhandoli village in Phagwara. In his village, several Dalits want to give a chance to a new party while others favour Channi citing his 111-day rule.

Jagjit Ram, a fruit seller in Chabbewal, is pitching for Channi. “We know that a Dalit brother has been made the CM for the first time in the state. We want to give him a chance. Our Congress candidate too has done some works in the villages,” said Jagjit Ram.

In the same constituency, another Dalit voter Heera Singh of village Mehmowal said that a new party must be given a chance as “we have seen” that Congress and the SAD “have done nothing for the youth who are either addicted to drugs or are going abroad”.

At Kartarpur, Sohan Lal, a daily wager, is happy that Channi has waived the pending power bill and slashed the tariff, but adds that “BSP candidate seems more dynamic and will work for the development of the constituency”.

Ratana, a Khet Mazdoor in Jande Saraye village is angry at Congress government cancelling the blue ration cards. “We are poor and eligible for ‘Atta Dal’ scheme but we are suffering. The BSP candidate is very cooperative,” said Ratana adding that though Channi has been made the CM face, “he will be sidelined after the polls”.

Pankaj Kumar at Bhargav Camp in Jalandhar West wants a change and is inclined towards BJP. “Development can take place only when the same party has government at Centre and in state,” he said, claiming that in the constituency illegal liquor, and Chitta is being sold openly.

In Pathial village under Sham Chaurasi constituency, Balwinder Singh said Dalits make for 60 per cent of the population in his village and “majority will vote for sitting (Congress) MLA because of Channi who has who promised to give jobs to the unemployed”.

Nek Ram of Phillaur differs. “The ruling dispensation has done nothing despite promising to wipe out drugs within two months of coming to power.”

Another person in Adampur’s Haripur village too said there was a need to overthrow the government as “our children are becoming drug addicts”. “In our village people are supporting both ‘jhaaru’ and Congress,” said the person, who works as a plumber.