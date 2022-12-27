IMD forecast for Punjab and Haryana: Brace yourself for severe cold and foggy weather

People in Punjab and Haryana could feel the chill wind of a hard winter in the days to come as a severe cold day, cold wave along with foggy weather is predicted to take the two states by storm.

Difference between a cold day and a cold wave

Weather experts said that when the temperature during the day falls below 16 degrees Celsius – that is generally considered a cold day on the plains. During a cold day, the minimum temperature of a station is 10°C or less than that on the plains, while it is 0°C or less than that in the hilly regions. In the maximum temperature, a departure from -4.5°C to -6.4°C is witnessed from the normal.

On a severe cold day, a maximum temperature departure from the normal is -6.5°C or less than that.

In the cold wave, the minimum temperature is 4°C or less than that. Severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature is 2°C or less than that on the plains, while in the coastal stations the minimum temperature departure is -4.5°C or less than that, or the actual minimum temperature is 15°C.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, cold day/severe cold day conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and there would be no significant change in minimum temperature in many parts on the plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours but there may be a gradual rise by about 2°C thereafter.

Also, the IMD has forecast cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next three days.

When compared to Sunday, there was a rise of 3.3°C in average maximum temperature on Monday. However, it was markedly below normal by -5.8°C in the state.

On Monday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was 19.3°C recorded in Pathankot, the lowest maximum temperature was 11°C in Bathinda, while the highest minimum temperature was 8.8°C in Pathankot.

When compared to Sunday, there was a rise of 1.4°C in average minimum temperature on Monday. However, it was near normal in the state.

On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was 3.6°C recorded in Bathinda.

In Haryana, when compared to Sunday, there was a rise of 0.7°C in average maximum temperature on Monday. However, it was markedly below normal by -6.3°C in the state. The highest maximum temperature in the state was 17.6°C recorded at Narnaul.

When compared to Sunday, there was a fall of -0.1°C in average minimum temperature on Monday. However, it was near normal in the state. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 1.2°C recorded at Balasmand.