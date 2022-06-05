Illegal sand mining case: Kudratdeep Singh nabbed, sent to judicial remand

Punjab Police on Saturday said that they had arrested Kudratdeep Singh, alias Lovie, who was wanted in a case of illegal sand mining in which former state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has already been arrested.

Police said Kudratdeep was presented in the court of District Session Judge, Rupinderjit Chahal, which sent him to judicial remand. The next date of hearing in the case is on June 7.

A chargesheet in the case has already been filed against the two main accused — Bhupinder Singh Honey and Kudratdeep Singh — by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While Honey was arrested in the run-up to the February Punjab Assembly polls, Kudartdeep continued to be at large with a PMLA court issuing warrants for his arrest during the last three hearings for offence under Sections of PMLA, 2002.

Kudratdeep’s counsel Darshan Singh Dyal on Saturday confirmed that he has been arrested, presented in court and sent to judicial remand.

The ED had on April 13 also questioned former CM Channi in the case for several hours at its Jalandhar office.

The directorate had filed its chargesheet in the case on March 31 against Honey and Kudaratdeep under sections 3 (offence of money-laundering), 4 (punishment for money-laundering), 44 (offence triable by special courts), and 45 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable).

In the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which was registered on November 30, 2021, Kudaratdeep Singh was made accused number 1 and Honey accused number 2. This ECIR was registered following an illegal mining case registered by Nawanshahr police in 2018, in which Kudaratdeep was an accused but later his name was cleared after a police inquiry.

Honey was summoned to ED’s Jalandhar office on February 3, where he was questioned extensively till late night, before being arrested at 11:55 pm.

Before the arrest, the ED had raided the office and residence of Honey and Kudaratdeep Singh and had recovered Rs 10 crore in cash and other valuables.