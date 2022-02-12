Illegal Sand Mining Case: ED remand ends, Channi kin in 14-day judicial custody

A special court Friday sent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, arrested earlier this month in a money laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining, to 14-day judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate produced Honey in the Special PMLA Court of Judge Rupinderjit Chahal seeking extension of his remand by seven

days, which was denied.

Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED, which got his custody till February 8. It was later extended till February 11. On Friday, the ED could not present any fresh evidence against Honey. The agency, however, informed the court that digital devices, including mobile phone, recovered from Honey contain around 18 lakh pages of data out of which one lakh pages have been analysed. The ED said it needs further remand of the accused to confront him with additional facts that may emerge while analysing the 17 lakh remaining digital pages.

The ED informed the court that during the remand period, Honey was confronted with seized documents, which revealed his deep involvement in the process of sand mining activity. It has also come to fore that Honey generated huge cash from illegal mining activities and was in contact with various officials of the state government who were involved in one way or other with mining activities.

For Honey, former Punjab advocate general APS Deol, contended that ED has failed to present any fresh evidence. Deol contended that ED has also failed to disclose any new name or name any of the officials who were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, as claimed by the agency during earlier hearings.

“In three days they could examine only one lakh pages (of digital date). For examining 17 lakh pages, they will need several weeks and there is no point of keeping our client in custody just to examine pages,” contended Deol.

Honey, the son of Channi’s sister-in-law, was arrested on charges of money laundering linked to an alleged illegal sand mining case of March 7, 2018.

The ED action began last month on January 18 after it conducted raids against Honey and others at 10 locations and seized about Rs 7.9 crore cash from his premises and another about Rs 2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

The ED had earlier said that Honey has accepted that the money belonged to him and that he used to take money from officials in lieu of their choice of transfer and posting.

“Bhupinder Singh has explicitly stated in his statement during search…all the cash which was seized from his residential premises at Ludhiana (Rs 4.09 crore), Sandeep Kumar’s premises at Ludhiana (Rs 1.99 crore) and from the Homeland House Premises at Mohali (Rs 3.89 crore) actually belonged to him. He admitted to having generated such proceeds of crime through mining related activities, including clearance of mining files and transfer of officials,” the ED had said.