Illegal sand mining case: Citing Covid, Channi’s nephew gives ED appearance a miss

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey did not appear before the ED on Monday on the ground that he was suffering from Covid-19. However, Kudratdeep Singh appeared before the ED on Monday.

Honey and Kudartdeep Singh are the directors of Providers Overseas Consultants private limited Company, the premises of which were raided recently by ED in an illegal sand mining case dating back to 2018. ED recovered Rs 10 crore from this company’s directors, including Honey and Sandeep Kumar.

For further investigation in this case, Honey and Kudratdeep were summoned by ED on Monday.

ED, which had recently conducted raids, had informed that during the raid several incriminating documents related to sand mining business, property transactions were found along with mobile phones, Rs 10 crore, gold worth above Rs 21 lakhs and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh.

And to carry forward the investigation, two out of three directors of the company were summoned on Monday, said ED sources.

Also the Providers Overseas Consultants’ financial records for the year 2019-20, as accessed by The Indian Express, show its total revenue from operations to be around Rs 18.38 lakh with a total loss of Rs 4.74 lakh after meeting its expenses. The firm with the main function of Education and immigration consulting has three directors including Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Sandeep Kumar.

Registered at Sector 44-D of Chandigarh, all the three partners are the shareholders of 33.33% each in the company and own 2,000 shares each the value of which is Rs 10 per share.

According to the balance sheet as on March 31, 2020 (a copy of which is with The Indian Express) signed by both Bhupinder Singh Honey and Kudratdeep Singh, the company had shown revenue or commission from operations Rs 18,37,777 and total expenses of Rs 23,12,024. Also Rs 4,74,247 was shown as loss and Rs 1,02,540 deferred tax liability.