Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Illegal sand mining case: Court issues arrest warrant against business partner of Channi’s nephew

The chargesheet has already been filed in the case by the ED against two main accused, Honey and Lovie, in the court of special judge, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)-cum-District Session Judge Rupinderjit Chahal.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar |
May 11, 2022 10:27:25 am
Illegal Sand Mining Case: ED remand ends, Channi kin in 14-day judicial custodyBhupinder Singh alias Honey being taken to court by ED officials in Jalandhar (PTI)

A trial court hearing the money laundering case, linked to illegal sand mining, against against former CM Charanjit Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey, has issued arrest warrants against Honey’s partner and co-accused Kudaratdeep Singh.

The court has asked Kudaratdeep alias Lovie to appear before court on May 27 to stand trial.

Earlier, ED had also questioned Channi in this case for several hours in its Jalandhar office on April 13.

The order to summon Kudaratdeep through warrants of arrest was issued on May 9.

ED had on March 31 filed chargesheet against Honey and Kudaratdeep Singh in PMLA Court under Sections 3 (offence of money laundering), 4 (punishment for money laundering), 44 (offence triable by special courts), and 45 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable).

In the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which was registered by ED on November 30, 2021, Kudaratdeep Singh was made accused number
1 and Honey accused number 2.

Out of two main accused in this case, Honey is already in jail and is appearing on the dates, while Kudratdeep Singh could not be arrested.

The bail plea of both the accused was rejected by the court last week.

