‘Illegal’ construction by Cong leader: HC seeks report

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked state to file a status report in a case of alleged violations under Punjab Urban Development Act by a Congress leader. A petition in this regard was filed Friday and the court has fixed the next date of hearing on December 6.

The application was filed by Karandeep Singh, a resident of Bholath in Kapurthala.

The applicant has alleged that Amandeep Singh alias Gora Gill, who is a Congress leader, has been doing illegal construction on Kartarpur-Bholath scheduled road in Kapurthala district.

The petition claims that Gill has constructed his house in violation of PUDA Act within 30 mt distance from the scheduled road.

Applicant’s advocate Harinder Singh Ishar said that the bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj has fixed next hearing on December 6.

He further said that the applicant has also made Punjab Cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh a respondent in the case.

Amandeep Gill told media persons that he has followed all legal formalities while purchasing land and carrying out the construction. He said that he has not received any legal notice yet and will act after receiving the same. ENS