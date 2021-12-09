IAF chopper crash: ‘Couldn’t think in wildest dreams we’d lose him’, says Naik Gursewak’s brother

The helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills in India’s deep south that killed India’s first Chief, Combined Defence Services (CCDS), General Bipin Rawat today noon along with 13 others, had one victim hailing from a remote village of the Majha region in North Punjab.

Naik Gursewak Singh, 35, who was serving with General Rawat since the past three years, hailed from Dode Village of Patti Tehsil in Tarn Taran District.

His family back in his native village, got a phone call from the Indian Army today afternoon informing his unfortunate demise that sent shockwaves in the entire village and it’s surrounding areas. The family couldn’t believe what they were told.

Battling hard to control his tears, Gurbakhsh Singh, the younger sibling of Gursewak, told Indian Express over phone, “We couldn’t dream of this even in the wildest of our dreams. Even though news channels flashed the news of this tragic helicopter crash, we still cannot believe what has happened”. “He just spoke to us last night and today he is no more, “ said brother.

He said further that Gursewak had joined the Indian Army in 2000, and was posted in Udhampur before being attached with Gen Rawat three years ago, and most of his career years in Army were spent in the frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir where there had been a threat to life alway due to insurgency.

He further said that his brother had last visited the village for a 40-day long leave before leaving 20 days ago. “We couldn’t have thought that this was his last visit”, said he before ultimately breaking down and apologised for not being able to speak up further.

He was at 6th number among his eight siblings including six brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, three children including two daughters aged nine and seven, one son aged three and 70 year old father.

The family has no farm land and his younger brother is doing his small business.

The people of areas were thronging to the family after getting this news to express their condolences.