‘Huge need to adopt drone technology for more yield’

Punjab Agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Wednesday said that there is a huge need for adopting drone technology and artificial intelligence in the agricultural sector of the state to increase the yield and to decrease the input cost of the farmers which can save money and time both.

He also emphasised that diversification efforts of the successive state governments have failed in the past due to lack of usage of modern technology in the agriculture.

He was speaking in a programme titled ‘Transformation of technology in Punjab agriculture 2021’ organised at Desh Bhagat University in Amloh district Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday.

“Punjab has been contributing 35% grain to the national pool but in the past 25-30 years the state agriculture has faced a huge loss due to lack of scientific technology despite the fact that the state was pioneer in the usage of technology,” he said, adding that it was a failure of the Punjab agriculture department too that it ignored the technology usage.

He said that earlier the Congress government in its tenure from 2002 to 2007 had made an effort to diverse area from paddy, which has sucked groundwater badly, but it failed because soil testing was not done properly before adopting a new crop in a particular area.