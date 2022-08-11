scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

How this West Punjab man is uniting Punjabis with Partition stories

Nasir Dhillon’s family migrated from Panjgarh village in Tarn Taran in East Punjab and gave same name to their village in Lyallpur district in West Punjab, where they settled down after the partition of Punjab between India and Pakistan in 1947. He grew up listening to stories of the Partition from his elders.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Jalandhar |
August 11, 2022 7:04:09 am
Nasir Dhillon with his friend Lovely Singh

Though Dhillon is a common surname in East Punjab, it’s a Dhillon (Nasir Dhillon) from West Punjab who is now a household name – at least among the Partition-hit Punjabis settled across the globe – thanks to his empathetic attitude and his YouTube channel ‘Punjabi Lehar’ which is rendering a yeoman’s service by trying to unite the lost brethren on either side of India and Pakistan.

On Monday, Nasir Dhillon’s channel was instrumental in uniting a 92-year-old Sarwan Singh (from Jalandhar) with his nephew Abdul Khaliq (based in Pakistan) at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur after 75 years of the Partition. Nasir Dhillon’s family migrated from Panjgarh village in Tarn Taran in East Punjab and gave same name to their village in Lyallpur district in West Punjab, where they settled down after the partition of Punjab between India and Pakistan in 1947. He grew up listening to stories of the Partition from his elders. It was, however, his interaction with a Sikh Lovely Singh from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan that changed his life for the better and gave him a new lease of life.

“I came in contact with Lovely Singh on Facebook. Soon we got into partnership in real estate business. Lovely Singh has a deep interest in old heritage of Punjab and Partition stories. We started visiting villages. As he is a Sikh, the whole village would turn out to see him. Then elders would open up to us with the Partition stories, especially those who migrated from East Punjab in 1947. We started documenting these stories and began helping elders on both sides to meet with their relatives and friends. This couldn’t have been possible without Lovely Singh,” says Nasir Dhillon while speaking to The Indian Express.

He says, “They have documented more than 1,000 stories of the Partition in the last seven years. In Pakistan, we used to meet elders who were desperate to talk to someone from their village, where they lived before the Partition. We would upload their stories on internet. And soon we would get response from East Punjab. These elders had no families in West Punjab, but they had Sikh and Hindu friends. We saw many such elders in tears while talking to their childhood friends over phone or video calls. Likewise, we would get requests from elders in East Punjab and we would find their villages and friends in West Punjab.”

He says, “Then, we recorded more than 100 emotional stories of Partition victims who started visiting their ancestral villages in West Punjab. We would help such victims travel to their villages and find contacts. The most thrilling experience was when we started finding the family members who were separated during the Partition and who didn’t know that their relative on other side was alive or not. There are around 300 such stories. The opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has made it easy for us to unite the separated families.”

Nasir Dhillon says, “I feel that people who suffered during the Partition should be honoured every year. I believe we should seek forgiveness from each other for what happened during the Partition. What happened in 1947 is now history.
Now we have an opportunity to live like good neighbours. The Partition has badly affected all of us. As Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh rightly pointed out about dominance of Hindi and Urdu. Here in West Punjab, Punjabi is considered a degraded language. Mothers don’t speak in Punjabi with their children. We are trying to fight this out.”

He says, “Governments on both sides should realise that there are still many victims of the Partition who want to visit the place of their birth, want to see their village and home, want to meet their childhood friends and want to find their lost family members. They all are above 80 years of age. They are no threat. Let us fulfill their last wish.”

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:04:09 am

