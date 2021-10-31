Hoshiarpur’s Sepoy Manjit Singh martyred in mine blast near Rajouri two months after posting in Kashmir

Barely two months after he was posted in Kashmir for the second time in his five years’ service, Sepoy Manjit Singh was killed in a mine blast along the LoC in Rajouri on Saturday.

Singh was posted at the Nowshera sector (Jammu and Kashmir), with people of his native village, Khera Kotli under the Dasuya sub-division of Hoshiarpur still to come to terms with his sudden demise.

Twenty-five-year-old Manjit was the youngest among his six siblings — four sisters and two brothers— and was the only person from his family who had joined the Army. Kashmir was Singh’s third posting after joining the Army in 2016, after Leh & Ladakh and Delhi.

Sepoy Manjit Singh was posted in the 17th Sikh Light Infantry and was unmarried.

“He had spoken to us on the phone just a day before his death. He had visited home last while he was to join his duty in Kashmir,” said his elder brother Avtar Singh, adding that he had joined the Army right after finishing his 10+2 and worked very hard.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to one member of the bereaved family.

0Extending his sympathies to the bereaved family of the brave soldier, the CM said that his utmost dedication in defending the country’s unity and integrity by sacrificing his life would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

The mortal remains of the deceased will reach his village on Monday.