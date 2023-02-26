Hoshiarpur mill officials promise action after sugarcane farmers protest over Rs 117 crore dues

Sugarcane farmers protested on the premises of Mukerian Sugar Mill in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district for four hours Saturday over non-payment of dues totalling Rs 117 crore by the mill over the last several weeks. Men and women staged the stir under the banner of the Samyukt Sugarcane Sangharsh Committee until the mill officials promised to resolve their concerns.

Farmer leaders Satnam Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Avtar Singh and Vijay Behbalmanj said the mill is yet to pay dues totalling Rs 117 crore to the farmers while as per the rules, the dues must be cleared within two weeks of the supply of cane to the mill.

Later, mill officials agreed to make payments to the farmers in four instalments and a written assurance was given by them addressing the local sub-divisional magistrate. According to this assurance, the mill will release Rs 10 crore in two instalments, and then Rs 48 crore and Rs 25 crore on February 27, 28, March 7 and 12. Following the assurance, farmer leaders called off the protest.