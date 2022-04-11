Hoshiarpur Land Scam: Minster say will attach properties of accused to recover swindled money

Punjab Revenue Minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa Sunday said that those found involved in the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam, which took place in 2016, will not be spared. Government will attach the properties of such accused to recover the amount, he added.

He said, “During the investigation no one will be spared whether the accused are officials, politicians or commoners….Whoever is found guilty they will be punished. And recovery of excess money paid as compensation against land acquisition will be made through attachment of the properties of such persons, said Jimpa.

Recently, a Ludhiana court had rejected the cancellation report filed by the Vigilance Bureau, which said that no scam occurred and the case must be closed. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri issued directions for further investigation in the case.

Now, the AAP government will again re-investigate this case as per the directions of the court.

The court had pointed out at least 13 reasons for rejecting the cancellation report, and had stated that the probe conducted fell short of the standard for completing an investigation and basically relied upon the reply filed by the accused, and on the report of the local commissioner.

The court has highlighted specific allegations of criminal conspiracy among the accused, which led to a loss to the government. It further said that perusal of the allegations made in the FIR and the investigation conducted were not in consonance with each other.

In Hoshiarpur, agricultural land was to be acquired for four-laning of a highway in 2016. However, before the National Highway Authority of Indian (NHAI) could acquire it directly from farmers, some people, in alleged connivance with competent authority for land acquisition, purchased the land parcels from farmers at very low rates and changed its land use from agriculture to commercial and carved out residential colonies in no time. This in turn helped them get a huge compensation from the NHAI. The scam was exposed in June 2016. Two SITs of VB had filed contradictory reports in this case.