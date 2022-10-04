Dual constitution case: Hoshiarpur court dismisses Shiromani Akali Dal plea challenging jurisdiction

In a major setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a local court in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Monday dismissed the party’s application challenging the court’s jurisdiction in taking up an alleged case of forgery filed against the political outfit for having a dual constitution.

In another petition in which the SAD president had sought permanent exemption from appearing before the court in the same case, the court fixed the next hearing date for October 10.

With Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rupinder Singh in Hoshiarpur dismissing the petition, the trial in the case will now take place in Hoshiarpur. The SAD had filed the petition a couple of months ago.

Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera had filed a case, accusing the SAD of submitting two different constitutions — one with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the second with the Election Commission of India (ECI) — to seek recognition as a political party.

Counsel for Khera, advocates B S Riar and Hitesh Puri, said that they had filed a detailed reply to SAD’s application. Puri said that the court had dismissed SAD’s plea as under Section 179 CrPC, the dual constitution case can be heard in the Hoshiarpur court because the offence committed had an impact on the district too.

“Having two constitutions is an act in consequence and it can be heard in Hoshiarpur district because SAD had contested the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Lok Sabha, and Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in Hoshiarpur too based on the two constitutions,” Puri further said.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had filed another petition seeking permanent exemption from appearing before the court in the same case. The next date for hearing this petition was fixed for October 10, Puri added.

The case over the dual constitution was filed 13 years ago but the SAD moved an application over the court’s jurisdiction now that the hearings have reached a crucial stage. Puri said that earlier the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a similar petition by the SAD.

Khera had filed a criminal complaint against Akali Dal for allegedly keeping a dual constitution — one for political purposes, and another for religious purposes. The complaint was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code in 2009.

Khera said he contended that the SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions, which is a forgery. He said that SAD had registered itself as a secular party with EC, but has been participating in the SGPC elections.

“In 1989, when an amendment was made in the Representation of People Act, 1950, a declaration under Section 29-A of the said Act was sought from all political parties in the form of a memorandum that the rules and regulations of any such party shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy and would also uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The Shiromani Akali Dal submitted a memorandum to the ECI in 1989 in which they declared that they adopt the Constitution of India. Shiromani Akali Dal also declared that they shall adhere to the said provision of Section 29-A of the People Representation Act, 1950, whereas no such amendment was made in the original constitution of Akali Dal which is not secular,” Khera added.