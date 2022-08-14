scorecardresearch
Hindi novelist dedicates drama to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, says history should be rewritten

Through the 64 pages of the drama, the writes raises the question that while several freedom fighters dedicated their lives for Independence, many were ignored and history gave credit to just a few.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar |
August 14, 2022 7:53:08 am
As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, renowned Hindi novelist Dr Ajay Sharma has penned down a drama titled ‘Kitne Gandhi’ dedicated to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

Through the 64 pages of the drama, the writes raises the question that while several freedom fighters dedicated their lives for Independence, many were ignored and history gave credit to just a few.

Through several characters in six scenes, the writer says that history needs to be rewritten as there are many missing facts about the freedom movement. In one of the scenes, a character asks how a single person or a couple of people can get the freedom of the country. “Why the name of only the mahatma is mentioned everywhere while there were several others who faced the bullets of Britishers? Several freedom fighters who were hanged to death at a young age hardly find any mention in the history books, the writer says.

Dr Sharma, who has written 14 novels and six dramas, says that the he (Mahatama) had withdrawn several movements launched by him when these movements were quite intensive. He added that the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and said that they could have been saved from the gallows had Mahatma Gandhi taken up the matter with the Britishers in a strong manner.

Elaborating on the plot, Dr Sharma says that the characters point out the fights of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Dr BR Ambedkar and several others unsung heroes whose contribution could not be undermined in front of just one character. “Freedom does not mean only Gandhi and the Congress. How many of us know the names of all those who were sent to jails (Kala Pani) infested with mosquitoes and leeches,” the writer says while talking to The Indian Express. He added that if people can question the characters of ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ then why not the Gandhi family.

