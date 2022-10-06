On Dussehra, Panipat breathes poor air, Punjab cities fare better in AQI

This Air Quality Index (AQI) news is like a breath of fresh air for the people of Punjab and Haryana. Barring Panipat, the AQI in all cities of Haryana and Punjab on Dussehra was recorded in ‘satisfactory to moderate’ category. AQI shows how polluted the air currently is.

On Wednesday, a good amount of crackers was burst during the evening on the occasion of Dussehra. Also, paddy harvesting is going on and field fires are being reported in the state.

Experts said that if the AQI is ‘satisfactory to moderate’, then it is good for the environment. However, they warned that the AQI may deteriorate at night because effigies of Ravana and others are burnt late in the evening.

Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) between 0-55/cubic meter (mg/cm) in the air is considered to be ‘good’ quality air and it is ‘permissible/satisfactory’ up to 100 RSPM. The ‘moderate’ limit is between 101 and 220 RSPM.

According to data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, on Wednesday, Amritsar’s AQI was ‘moderate’ and RSPM per cubic meter (mg/cm) was 107.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good; 51 and 100 satisfactory; 101 and 200 moderate; 201 and 300 poor; 301 and 400 very poor; and 401 and 500 severe.

The AQI of all other major cities was also recorded in ‘satisfactory and moderate’ category. Jalandhar recorded an AQI of 113, Khanna AQI (92), Patiala (91), Mandi Gobindgarh (81), Ludhiana (115), while Rupnagar recorded an AQI of 200. The AQI of Delhi and Chandigarh was 211 and 113, respectively, which fall under the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’categories.

In Haryana, Panipat city recorded an AQI of 221, which falls under the ‘poor’ category. The remaining cities recorded an AQI which fell under ‘satisfactory to moderate’ category. Panchkula’s AQI was good with 47. All main cities, including Gurugram, Yamunanagar, Bhiwadi, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Kaithal, Narnaul, etc., recorded ‘satisfactory to moderate’ AQI.

Meanwhile, stubble burning in Punjab has been going on ever since paddy harvesting started. The Punjab government has already recorded 545 field fires from September 15 to October 5. In the same period last year, 278 field fires were recorded.

To date Amritsar district recorded the maximum number of field fires (390) followed by Tarn Taran (890). So far, Kapurthala, Patiala, Jalandhar and Firozpur have reported 13, 12, 10, and nine field fires, respectively. Six districts have not reported a single field fire till date.

On October 5, a record 130 field fires were logged in a single day.

The paddy procurment has also started picking up in the state as on Wednesday 9,200 metric tonnes paddy arrived in the mandis, while the total paddy arrivals hitherto have reached 2.47 lakh metric tonnes. Out of this 2.19 lakh tonnes paddy has already been purchased.