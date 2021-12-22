‘Forgery’ case: Badal fails to appear in court

Summoned to appear personally in an alleged forgery case in a Hoshiarpur court on Tuesday, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal did not appear in the court because of health reasons.

The court had summoned Badal for November 28 but he didn’t appear and the next date was given for December 21. Now the court has summoned him on January 18, 2022. The case, filed by complainant Balwant Singh Khera, pertains to the SAD allegedly having two separate constitutions. SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Badal and SAD spokesperson and former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema are the main accused in this case along with others. Sukhbir and Dr Daljit have already appeared in the court personally in the same case and are on bail.

The case is being heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Hoshiarpur district courts, Rupinder Singh.

Advocate Hitesh Puri, who is representing Khera, said that before recording the statements of the witnesses in the case, it is mandatory for the main accused to appear in the court personally and get bail so that the case can be taken forward. He said that a criminal complaint was filed against the SAD by Khera for allegedly keeping a dual constitution, one for the political purpose, submitted to the Election Commission of India, and the other for religious purpose.

A criminal complaint was registered against all these accused under sections 182, 199, 200, 420,465,466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC in 2009. Advocates B S Riar and Hitesh Puri are looking after Khera’s complaint. Khera said that his only point is that the SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions which is a forgery and calls for a rigorous punishment under law.

He said that the SAD had registered itself as a secular party with the EC, but it has been participating in the religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), elections. He said another case is also going on in the Delhi High Court and noted advocate Parshant Bhushan is contesting that case from his side.

Khera, former national president of Socialist Party of India, Om Singh Satiana and several activists of the party staged a protest against Badal and the SAD for not cooperating in the case.