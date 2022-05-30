Forcible conversion of Sikhs: Panel fixes next hearing on June 16

The National Commission for Minorities has taken serious note of the complaint of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh about the alleged forcible conversion of Sikhs to Christianity, and fixed June 16 as next date of hearing.

This was stated by National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura while talking to mediapersons at Kapurthala on Monday after presiding over a meeting of minorities in the district administration complex.

“After going through the ground reports and evidence of conversion of Sikhs to Christianity, we will take action accordingly,” he said, adding that around 2,000 complaints are received by the Centre on the forcible conversion of religion every year.

Lalpura said that the commission was working for the protection of the rights of minorities across the country. The education of minorities, employment and prevention of any kind of discrimination against them is on the top of the agenda of the commission.

He said that an “Inter-Faith Convention” would be organised in New Delhi on June 3, dedicated to the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, in which leaders of all religions will participate and give the message of universal brotherhood.

The commission chairperson said that a ‘Sadbhavana Committee’ should be constituted at the district level to which the commission would provide Rs 1 crore annually for the welfare of minorities.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and others, the commission reviewed the implementation of the 15-point welfare programme for the minorities and also met the representatives of various religions.

He also reviewed the development of children through anganwadi, upliftment of Urdu education, renovation of madrassas, scholarships for minority children, schemes for self-employment, skill development through technical education, financial assistance for economic activities and loan schemes, raising the standard of living of minorities, prevention of riots and rehabilitation of victims.

He said that the commission has taken up the matter with the Centre for a rail halt at Kiratpur Sahib for the convenience of Sikh pilgrims and also taken up the matter with Civil Aviation Ministry to allow Sikhs to keep small kirpans, one of the five religious symbols which baptised Sikhs keep with them, during domestic flights.