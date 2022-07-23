For Covid orphans, shattered dreams; for kin a struggle to bring them up

When Covid-19 took the world by storm, many children lost their parents to the deadly virus. And since then it’s been a struggle for them to keep their head above water. Some of them with shattered dreams have been reduced to living at the mercy of their relatives. A few lucky ones managed to ride out the storm, thanks to government pension and free education, medical care and ration.

“Jadon de sadhe Mummy Daddy nahin rahe, saanu tinna nu apane dada-dadi de naal sadhe buaji de ghar aana peya kayonki sadha tan apna koi ghar hi nahin hai, te sadhe dadaji kol inne paise bhi nahin hun ki asin apna ghar ya kiraye da ghar le sakiye (Ever since we lost our parents, we have no other option but to come to our aunt’s place along with our old grandparents as we do not have our own house. And our grandfather has no money to have a own house or a house on rent)”.

These are the feelings of three siblings (8, 9 and 10-year-olds) – two sisters and one brother who lost their parents quite early in life, including one to Covid-19. India refers to these children as Covid orphans.

In 2016, they lost their father to cancer, while they lost their mother to Covid in 2021. The three are now living with their paternal aunt along with their grandparents, who are in their late 60s, in Jalandhar.

“They miss their mother a lot because when their father died six years ago, they were very small,” says their grandfather, a landless farmer who used to do farming on 22 acres of land after taking it on lease along with his son. But after the death of his son, he left it as he alone could not manage it.

“All three of them are good in studies. My daughter is taking good care of us, including my wife,” the grandfather says, adding that earlier they used to live in a rented house in a nearby village, but after the death of his daughter-in-law last year, they moved to the house of his daughter, who has two children.

He says that at present, their studies, medical care and ration are free and the government is giving a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to each of them which is a big relief.

Almost similar is the story of 16-year-old twins. They lost their mother, who was a single parent, to Covid last year and are currently living with their maternal aunt (mother’s sister). They too do not have their own house because their mother was in Dubai till 2019 and at that time they were studying in hostel.

“The mother came to visit her two daughters in 2019 and when she was to return to Dubai in 2020, Covid happened and she was held up in India. Later she died of Covid,” said the aunt, legal guardian of the two girls.

“I am looking after my sister’s daughters now, as both are very sincere, grateful but miss their mother a lot,” the aunt says, adding that “they always tell me what would have happened to them if I (aunt) was not there to support them”.

Another par of twin sisters, both 18 now, from Sahnewal in Ludhiana had appeared for their Class XII exams (ICSE Board) this year and are awaiting their results.

Both want to become doctors but they could not prepare for the entrance exam as it required proper coaching which they could ill-afford.

Speaking to The Indian Express, they said that they live with their maternal uncle and aunt and could not burden them much, as already they are looking after them and doing so much for them after the death of their parents. “To become a doctor is an expensive affair, as first you need proper coaching and then there is a huge fee to pay, so we decided to let go of our MBBS dream,” said one of the girls.

She is also quite worried about a bank loan (Rs 3 lakh) her father had taken. Although she is not aware of the current loan status, she is afraid what will happen if the bank decides to go after them.

Also, twin brothers from Kapurthala have been living with their maternal uncle and aunt in Amritsar. They lost their parents to Covid within a month last year. They are six years old now. Their uncle says that the boys miss their home in Kapurthala.

The boys said that when they went to their home in Kapurthala along with police, they found walls of their house were damaged and the household articles were missing. Police are investigating the case now. Also, a Kapurthala court ordered to transfer the title of the deceased father’s agricultural land in the name of the minor boys to keep unscrupulous relatives at bay.

The uncle says he is grateful to the government for providing all the facilities to the children.

A P S Sandhu, Director Social Security and Women & Child Development, said that to date 39 children have been orphaned after the loss of both parents due to Covid-19 across the state.

Apart from providing free education to Covid orphans, the Punjab government has covered all the welfare schemes of the state.

A couple of months ago, even the Union government had announced health insurance, monthly grants for education and other needs. Interest-free loan for higher education was also promised to Covid orphans.