Five burnt to death in Punjab: Main accused found dead near Sutlej river

The person accused of burning his wife, her two children from her first marriage, and her parents to death in Bitlan village under Jalandhar district Tuesday, was found dead near the bank of the Sutlej river in his native Khuradpur village under Ludhiana district Wednesday morning. The body of the main accused, Kuldeep Singh, 30, was found hanging from a tree.

Station house officer (SHO) of Mehatpur police station Balraj Singh said Kuldeep was absconding after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one Kulwinder Singh on charges of helping Kuldeep. The police said another person, Malkit Singh, had also helped the accused.

The police were yet to initiate inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CRPC in the death of the accused.

Kuldeep allegedly burnt his wife Paramjit Kaur, 28; her father Surjan Singh, 50; Paramjit’s mother Jogindero, 47, and his two step-children – Arashdeep, 8, and Anomol, 5.

An FIR was registered based on the statement of Lakhwinder Singh, the younger brother of Surjan Singh.

Notably, Paramjit Kaur got married to Kuldeep a year ago.

According to the police, Paramjit Kaur stayed with him for a month after the marriage and left his place, and started living with her parents as Kuldeep, a daily wager, used to reportedly torture her physically.

Lakhwinder Singh told the police that Kuldeep was a drug addict who used to visit the place of his brother quite frequently to take Paramjit back with him but when she refused, he threatened to kill her.

He said in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Kuldeep along with his associates carrying sharp-edged weapons entered the house of his brother where all the deceased were sleeping. “He sprinkled diesel and petrol on them with a spray pump and then set them on fire. We heard the screams and rushed towards their room which was bolted from outside and managed to douse the fire but could not save them,” he said, adding that Kuldeep fled from the spot while shouting that ‘“I have done my work now, save them if you can.”’ Lakhwinder said the first husband of his niece had died some years ago.

Lakhwinder said Jogindero and Arashdeep had died on the spot while the remaining three were rushed to the hospital in Nakodar and from there they were referred to Jalandhar but they died just after landing in the hospital