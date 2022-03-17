Five arrested for stealing revolver of AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s security officer

The Nawanshahr police have arrested five men between the age of 22 to 26 years for stealing the revolver of the personal security officer (PSO) of Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha during the victory roadshow of the AAP in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

The police have recovered the stolen revolver from them. The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh and Vishal, from the Amritsar district, Owaid Masih and Rajan Masih of Gurdaspur and Ajaypal Singh alias Sonu from the Tarn Taran district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nawnashahr Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed the arrests. Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the main accused Nishan Singh, accompanied by four of his accomplices, was coming from Nawanshahr to Khatkar Kalan. They hit a car with their Scorpio near a diversion and when the police stopped them Nishan tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed.

During checking, the police recovered the revolver stolen from assistant sub-inspector Vijay Kumar of Punjab police deployed as Chadha’s PSO.

A senior official said they are professional pick-pockets and mainly target crowded places where they can strike easily and disperse in the crowd. He said they were going to Khatkar Kalan where there was a huge rush to attend the swearing-in ceremony of AAP leader Bhagwant Mann as the Chief minister.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Arms Act at Sadar police station in Banga.