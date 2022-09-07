scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Fire breaks out in empty AC coach of Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express train

The train, whose departure time for Delhi was 10.25 pm, was vacant at the time of the incident.

Jalandhar AC train caught fireOfficials then separated the coach from the train and shifted passengers to other coaches before its departure. (representative image)

A fire broke out in the AC coach of the Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express train stationed at the Hoshiarpur station late Tuesday evening, said officials. According to officials at the Hoshiarpur railway station, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The train, whose departure time for Delhi was 10.25 pm, was vacant at the time of the incident.

Some labourers noticed some smoke emanating from the first AC coach-AC two-tier coach of the train and they informed the senior officials. Officials called the Fire Brigade which reached immediately and controlled the fire within a few minutes.

Officials then separated the coach from the train and shifted passengers to other coaches before its departure.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 08:49:42 am
Next Story

Why Japan is turning against a state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer': Mir Ranjan Negi
On Arshdeep trolling

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer': Mir Ranjan Negi

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement