Fire breaks out in empty AC coach of Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express train

A fire broke out in the AC coach of the Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express train stationed at the Hoshiarpur station late Tuesday evening, said officials. According to officials at the Hoshiarpur railway station, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The train, whose departure time for Delhi was 10.25 pm, was vacant at the time of the incident.

Some labourers noticed some smoke emanating from the first AC coach-AC two-tier coach of the train and they informed the senior officials. Officials called the Fire Brigade which reached immediately and controlled the fire within a few minutes.

Officials then separated the coach from the train and shifted passengers to other coaches before its departure.