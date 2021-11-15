Fewer stubble fires in Punjab compared to same period last year, but 7 districts have already crossed 2020’s figures

PUNJAB, WHICH has recorded 65,404 stubble burning cases till Sunday, has reported fewer fires as compared to the same corresponding period last year, when the number was 73,541. However, seven districts of the state have already recorded more fires this year as compared to last year. Still, 2,500 to 3,500 fires are being reported on a daily basis these days while last year, during this time, the number of daily fires had reduced to below 500.

In Punjab, the stubble burning will continue at least for a week to 10 days days till the time wheat sowing is not over in the state. On Sunday 2,541 fires were reported in the state.

Among the seven districts which have recorded higher number of stubble fires this year against the same corresponding period last year are Moga (6,065 till November 14 against 5,704 last year during the same period), Ludhiana (5,423 against 4,232), Jalandhar (2,387 against 1,781), Kapurthala (1,755 against 1,628), Fatehgarh Sahib (1,582 against 1,355), Nawanshahr (331 against 192) and Rup Nagar (289 against 208).

Sangur is on the top with 7,373 fires till date followed by Moga with 6,065, and Ferozepur (5,830).

As far as burnt area is concerned, the state has already set 6.86 lakh hectares (16.94 lakh acres) paddy area under fire till November 5 — 23 per cent of the total rice area in the state.

Last year, till November 14, 73,541 stubble fires were recorded while the number of stubble fires was 48,807 in 2019 in the same period.

In Pathankot district, just five fires, which are lowest in the state, have been recorded till date against 11 last year.

Agricultural department officials said that the number of fires may touch last year’s figures because several fires are being reported daily.

The utilisation of stubble management machines is not happening properly in the state due to late paddy harvesting, which is still continuing. Wheat sowing is going on in full swing in the state as farmers need a proper time window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing to manage the stubble through the machines.