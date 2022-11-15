scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Farmers to block railway track on Nov 24: Gurnam Singh Chaduni

Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that at the time of calling off ‘Delhi morcha’ last year after the repealment of three farm laws, the Centre government had promised to cancel all the cases against the farmers, who were booked during the protests, and also had promised to provide MSP on all the crops.

farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmers protest, compensation to farmers' kin, Punjab latest news, Haryana latest news, indian expressGurnam Singh Chaduni (File)

Chief of Haryana unit of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni Monday announced blocking of the railway track in Mauda Mandi near Amabala Cantt on November 24.

Talking to mediapersons in Jalandhar, he said that Punjab and Haryana governments are taking possession of ‘shamlat’ and government land which will be provided to big corporate houses. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will gather at the Mauda Mandi near Ambala Cantt on November 24 as it is the same place from where they had marched to “Delhi Morcha’ two years ago, and then they will block the railway track there.

Chaduni said that at the time of calling off ‘Delhi morcha’ last year after the repealment of three farm laws, the Centre government had promised to cancel all the cases against the farmers, who were booked during the protests, and also had promised to provide MSP on all the crops.

“But the central government had not given any instructions to the railway force for cancellation of the cases registered against the farmers who were also booked in some other cases,” said Chaduni.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...

“Now in Punjab, the government is taking possession of various government and shamlat lands, which were under the possession of various people in the state for cultivation purpose, but the main intention behind taking the possession of these lands is to provide the same lands to the corporate houses,” he said.

He said that in Haryana too, the government is doing the same and creating some landbank.

“It is all conspiracy behind the possession of these lands which are several lakh acres and all these lands will be handed over to big companies,” he said, adding that if big companies use these for agriculture purpose then the same history of controversial farm laws will be repeated.

Advertisement

Speaking on the debt of the farmers, he said that there is Rs 8-lakh crore debt on the farmers of the country and one farmer’s suicide is taking place every half an hour.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:15:15 am
Next Story

WATCH | Stone quarry collapse in Mizoram kills eight

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement