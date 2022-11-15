Farmers to block railway track on Nov 24: Gurnam Singh Chaduni

Chief of Haryana unit of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni Monday announced blocking of the railway track in Mauda Mandi near Amabala Cantt on November 24.

Talking to mediapersons in Jalandhar, he said that Punjab and Haryana governments are taking possession of ‘shamlat’ and government land which will be provided to big corporate houses. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will gather at the Mauda Mandi near Ambala Cantt on November 24 as it is the same place from where they had marched to “Delhi Morcha’ two years ago, and then they will block the railway track there.

Chaduni said that at the time of calling off ‘Delhi morcha’ last year after the repealment of three farm laws, the Centre government had promised to cancel all the cases against the farmers, who were booked during the protests, and also had promised to provide MSP on all the crops.

“But the central government had not given any instructions to the railway force for cancellation of the cases registered against the farmers who were also booked in some other cases,” said Chaduni.

“Now in Punjab, the government is taking possession of various government and shamlat lands, which were under the possession of various people in the state for cultivation purpose, but the main intention behind taking the possession of these lands is to provide the same lands to the corporate houses,” he said.

He said that in Haryana too, the government is doing the same and creating some landbank.

“It is all conspiracy behind the possession of these lands which are several lakh acres and all these lands will be handed over to big companies,” he said, adding that if big companies use these for agriculture purpose then the same history of controversial farm laws will be repeated.

Speaking on the debt of the farmers, he said that there is Rs 8-lakh crore debt on the farmers of the country and one farmer’s suicide is taking place every half an hour.