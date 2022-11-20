Hidden in stubble fire numbers, a story of farmers’ love for long duration paddy

The push by farmers for higher yield by sowing longer duration varieties of paddy is in turn pushing the stubble burning incidents in Punjab, a problem that caught the attention of among others the National Human Rights Commission and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

Farmers in Punjab had sown paddy, excluding Basmati, in 64 lakh acres this year. Out of this, around 24.40 lakh acres, or 38 per cent, was under the longer duration or non-recommended varieties.

According to Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), 64 paddy varieties are sown in state, including 46 unrecommended which are mostly of long duration.

PUSA 44, the most popular long duration variety, was sown in 21.89 per cent area, which is marginally more than 21.64 per cent of PR 126, the most popular short duration paddy.

Nearly 28 per cent of the sown area came under three highly unrecommended varieties, including PUSA 44 (21.89 per cent), Peeli PUSA (3.68 per cent), and Dogar PUSA (1.97 per cent). The other unrecommended varieties were sown in 10 per cent area including CR 112 (3.45 per cent) and Super 110 (1.13 per cent).

Besides PR 126, the other popular recommended short varieties are PR-121 (14.15 per cent), PR 128 (7.53 per cent), PR 114 (4.30 per cent), PR 131 (3.78 per cent), PR 130 (3.27 per cent), PR 122 (2.14 per cent), PR 118 (1.08 per cent).

The short duration paddy takes between 93 to 111 days to mature, while the longer duration ones take 130 days or more. The duration excludes the 25-30 day nursery period.

Short-duration paddy varieties are ready for harvesting in mid-September or October-beginning, providing around one month window to prepare the fields for wheat sowing. Whereas the long-duration paddy varieties are harvested in October-end or first week of November. Growing a short duration variety not only gives the farmers 25 days time to manage the stubble but also saves irrigation water and input cost. The wheat sowing in Punjab starts on November 1 and around 80-85 per cent area is covered in next 15 days.

According to the data from Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Barnala had highest 72.82 per cent area under unrecommended long varieties, including 71.89 per cent under PUSA varieties. Sangrur was at second position with 66.77 per cent of the total 2.12 lakh hectares under long duration varieties such as PUSA 44 and Peeli PUSA.

Other districts where huge area was under long duration varieties included Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ludhiana, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala and Fazilka where 61.42 per cent, 60.48 per cent, 59.05 per cent, 53.35 per cent, 51.65 per cent, 47.89 per cent, 42.28, and 41.14 per cent paddy area was under long duration crops, respectively.

Stubble burning numbers reveal that all these districts reported high number of farm fires, with Sangrur witnessed at top with 5,228 such incidents, followed by Bathinda (4,321). Also, these 10 districts burnt more than 50 per cent of the total area under paddy.

Districts such as Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar where 7.89 per cent, 9.78 per cent, and 1.80 per cent area respectively was under long duration paddy varieties, recorded 4,181, 3,168 and 1,527 stubble burning cases. As per PPCB data, nearly 1.70 lakh hectares in these districts was burnt despite the fact that more than 90 per cent farmers in Tarn Taran and 98 per cent in Amritsar opted for short duration varieties. Experts say this is because farmers here clear their farms of stubble as they sow green vegetables in September, which they harvest by mid-November before sowing wheat crop.

The farmers say that longer duration (unrecommended) varieties give them more yield than the short duration varieties approved by the PAU. They claim that they get an yield ranging from 34 to 37 quintals per acre from long duration varieties. The short duration varieties, on the other hand, yield about 30-31 quintals per acre experts at PAU, however, differ. They claim that different srtudies conducted by them has found that the average yield of long duration varieties is 32.6 quintals per acre against 30 to 31 quintals of short varieties. They say farmers are ignoring the input cost of the long duration varieties. After calculating the entire input cost and yield, farmers end up making less from long duration paddy.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, said, “We never recommend long duration varieties, but farmers in several districts, mainly in the central Punjab region, opt for them hoping for higher yield. This despite the fact that several farmers are getting at par yield from several short duration varieties such as PR-126, which matures around a month before the longer varieties”.

Paddy crop needs flood irrigation once or twice a week depending upon the moisture content in the fields. An extra month in the field, means extra irrigation cost, Dr Dhatt said.

Also, the PUSA varieties are on an average around a foot longer than the shorter duration varieties and generate nearly 2 per cent more stubble in the same area.

Earlier, IARI director A K Singh had said that they were working on a breeding programme to secure higher yield from the short-duration varieties to help farmers in Punjab shift from the long duration PUSA-44 variety.

He said IARI’s short-duration varieties — PUSA Basmati-1509, and PUSA Basmati-1692 — that matures in 120 days and are released in Punjab were taken up in only about 5-6 lakh hectares.

To discourage Punjab farmers from growing the long-duration paddy variety that has led to a rise in stubble burning incidents causing air pollution, IARI had discontinued breeder seed production of PUSA-44 three years back. “The breeder seed production of this variety has stopped and now it is not into seed chain. But there are saved seed with farmers which is in circulation. That’s how it is still been cultivated,” he said.