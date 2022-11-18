Don’t force farmers to buy other products by tagging them on with fertilisers: Centre to firms

The Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers has taken a serious note of selling of other non-required products along with fertilisers to the farmers by the fertiliser companies.

This development is a fallout of several complaints of unnecessary products being sold by companies to the farmers when they go to purchase fertilisers.

A letter in this regard was issued on Thursday to the managing directors and CMDs of all the companies warning of strict action against them.

Also, a copy of the letter was sent to the directors of agriculture of all the states and Union Territories by the department of fertilisers under the ministry.

The letter said that it has come to the notice of the department that fertiliser companies are tagging other products with the fertilisers at the time of selling them to the farmers. This practice is not justified and is illegal on the part of the company as it increases the cost of fertilisers, the letter added. Fertiliser for agricultural production purpose is highly subsidised and a huge amount is borne by the Centre for the benefit of farmers, the letter said. In this regard, it is advised that this practice should be stopped immediately. If any issue regarding tagging comes to the notice of the department, strict action will be taken against the company concerned, the letter added.

“Last year when there was a huge shortage of DAP fertilisers, the dealers of fertiliser companies in our area used to put a condition to purchase some other non-required fertilisers first before buying DAP,” Paramjit Singh, a farmer from Jalandhar, said, adding that even in normal conditions “when we go to buy fertilisers, these dealers force us to purchase some pesticides, fungicides or other such products”.

He also said that many a time they had to buy these non-required products just to get the required fertilisers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Jagmohan Singh said that “it is a welcome step because farmers, who are already struggling with farm debts, must not be burdened with any more such unnecessary expenses”.

The state government should also keep a tab on such practices by fertiliser firms, he added.

In Punjab, several non-required farm-related products are being sold by such companies by misleading the farmers, a senior agriculture officer said, adding that they had complained to the authorities concerned several times but to no avail.