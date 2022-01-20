‘Farmer debt grew manyfold due to Centre’s policies’

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla Wednesday attacked the Centre saying that while the Narendra Modi government promised to double farmers’ income by 2022 instead their debt had grown ten-fold.

Talking to Media in Jalandhar, he said: “Today, 50.2 per cent farmers are under debt. Everyone knows that as soon as it came to power in 2014, the BJP brought an amendment to the land act to grab the land, but due to strong opposition from the Congress and the farmers, it was forced to withdraw.”

He said that while Modi gave Rs 6,000 for relief to the farmer in three installments in a year, the input cost of cultivation has been increased by Rs 25,000 per hectare. He flayed Modi for bringing three black anti-farmer laws, which led to the deaths of so many farmers during protests.

Shukla told that today farmers are forced to move away from agriculture because of bad policies of the government as the income of farmers engaged in animal husbandry has been reduced to only 16.24 paise per animal and 57.4 per cent farmers are getting the price less than the fixed MSP.

In Chandigarjh, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said farmers’ income never doubled but their woes multiplied by 100 times.

Flanked by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and party leader Alka Lamba, Surjewala made the remark while releasing a booklet on challenges before the farming community.

“What to talk of doubling farmers’ income, the BJP government burdened them with additional taxes. It happened for the first time that taxes were imposed on farm inputs and tools,” he said, while releasing the booklet titled “Aamdani na hui dugni, dard hua sau guna” (Income never doubled but woes multiplied 100-fold).

Surjewala also took a swipe at the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying while the SAD supported the BJP-led NDA government when farm ordinances were brought in 2020, the AAP government in Delhi later notified the central farm laws.

“All these three outfits have an anti-farmer DNA,” he said, hitting out at the BJP, SAD and AAP. “When they brought the ordinances, they (SAD) were an ally in their government (at the Centre) and the third party (AAP) is the one which notified the farm laws,” he said.