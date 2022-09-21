Farm fires back in Punjab, 50 recorded in Majha in 6 days

With farmers in the border belt of Amritsar harvesting an early variety of Basmati rice (Pusa 1509), the state has recorded 50 field fires in the past six days, laying bare the state government’s claim of being well prepared to stop field fires this year.

Farmers of mainly two districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran, who sow this early growing variety of Basmati, harvest it in September and clear the fields by the third week of the month to grow a crop of vegetables such as green peas and potatoes.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) Ludhiana, which records the field fires through satellite images, 50 fires have been recorded from September 15 to 20. The maximum number of fires was reported from Amritsar where a large swathe cones under PUSA 1509. The district has recorded 41 fires against 19 fires during the same period last year.

Besides this, seven fires were recorded from Tarn Taran and one each from Patiala and Mohali districts. A total of 24 fires were reported in the state in the corresponding period last year while this number stood at 10 in 2020.

Amritsar reported 10 fires on September 20, 15 on September 19, 11 on September 15 and five on September 18. Tarn Taran recorded 3, 2, and 2 fires on September 15, 18 and 19, respectively.

The area under the 1509 variety is around 40 per cent of the total Basmati area and 5.8 per cent of the total rice area.

“Farmers are setting fields on fire even in front of us while all our machines are parked in the shed and available for everyone in September,” said an owner of CRM machines in Amritsar.

Advertisement

The state government distributed over 90,000 Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines last year, which can manage stubble on more than 90 per cent of the area under rice.

Expressing concern at the spate of fires, a senior officer in the Agriculture department said if we don’t contain the fires in September, it will be very difficult to stop them in October when the harvesting is at its peak.

“You may distribute lakhs of machines but fires can be stopped only when farmers get financial assistance to bear the expense of running these CRM machines in the field,” said Bharti Kisan Union General Secretary Jagmohan Singh, adding that diesel cost to run these machines is quite high.