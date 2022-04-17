Eye on civic polls, Warring reaches out to MLAs, ex-MLAs

Punjab’s newly-appointed Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Saturday paid “courtesy visits” to several sitting and former MLAs in Jalandhar City, to discuss what party insiders said were issues related to the civic corporations.

On Warring’s list of Congress leaders visited on Saturday were former MLAs Rajinder Beri, and Sushil Rinku, as well as sitting MLAs Bawa Henry, Vikramjit singh Chaudhary, and Sukhwinder Singh Kotli. Warring during his day’s visits was accompanied by former MLA Ludhiana West, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who has been appointed as working President of Punjab Congress.

Sources said that the new punjab Congress chief touched upon the issue of calling meeting of party leaders and workers regarding the affairs of the three municipal corporations — Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala — after April 22. All the three municipalities are scheduled to go to polls soon and Warring is determined to revive the party and put up a better showing in the civic elections after the recent Assembly poll drubbing. The Congress had managed to win just 18 seats in the recently concluded Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections.

“He asked us to focus on the work of the corporations so that public related works could be done in efficient and speedy manner. This can help improve the party image too,” said a leader.

Warring, on his part, said that the Saturday meeting was just to meet senior party leaders.

“I came to meet senior party leaders and seek their blessings as they have lots of experience in managing party’s affairs,” said Warring, who will officially take charge as the Punjab Congress chief on April 22.