Friday, August 05, 2022

Exporters face rejection as Punjab fails to produce pesticide-free basmati

Punjab has a big market in the Middle East countries for its basmati but "if we cannot control the use of unnecessary pesticide on the crop then we might lose this market gradually", feel exporters.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar |
August 6, 2022 3:47:57 am
Sethi said that India is the single largest exporter of rice -- both basmati and non- basmati (export of basmati 3.9 million tons and non-basmati 7.2 million tons from 2021-22). (Express photo)

Punjab has failed to grow pesticide-free basmati and paying a heavy price for it. Every month five-six containers of basmati from the state are being rejected by Europe, UAE and other Middle East countries.

After European Union, now every country follows strict guidelines against the residue of pesticides in the basmati grain and if Punjab’s farmers do not grow pesticide-free basmati then future of exports is at stake.

Experts say that Punjab can grow pesticide-free basmati but agents of the pesticide manufacturing companies have such a strong influence on the farmers that they (farmers) cannot imagine that the crop does not need any pesticides at all which the pesticide companies are promoting here.

The pesticides which are being promoted in the state include Tricyclazole, Acephate, Carbendazim, Thiamethoxam, Triazofos, Buprofezin, Carbofuron, Propiconazole and Thiophanate Methyl. These pesticides are not recommended by PAU. Still, the Punjab government has not stopped the sale of these pesticides.

“We have been demanding the government to ban the use of these nine pesticides and this ban should be implemented strictly,” said Ashok Sethi, director, Punjab Rice Millers & Exporters Association, Amritsar.

Punjab agriculture department officials as well as PAU officials must educate farmers that there is no need for spraying any pesticide until the pest attack crosses the economic threshold level (ETL), added Sethi. Punjab has a big market in the Middle East countries for its basmati but “if we cannot control the use of unnecessary pesticide on the crop then we might lose this market gradually”, feel exporters.

“We as exporters as well as APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) have been conducting several camps for farmers for the past several years to make them aware that basmati crop hardly needs any pesticides because a small number of pests is always there on the plants but that does not mean that they would harm the crop,” said a senior exporter.

Sethi said that India is the single largest exporter of rice — both basmati and non- basmati (export of basmati 3.9 million tons and non-basmati 7.2 million tons from 2021-22). Water scenario is indeed grim and requires drastic measures as the precious groundwater is depleting at an alarming rate.

He said that paddy was never grown before the advent of Green Revolution in the sixties and has since been producing paddy to feed our population. “During the last six decades, we have reached a stage of no return and in such a situation, the area under basmati crop has to be increased by 15% to 20% as it takes less water than paddy and is also of less duration.”

If there is a ban on the use of pesticides then its exports can be increased manifold as it has a great demand in several countries, said Sethi.

“Most of the molecule manufacturing companies are based in EU and USA, the two destinations from where major issues are being faced. To our surprise, these companies do not bother to register their molecules in EU and USA and tend to exploit poor farmers and traders of India, just to save petty investment in registration process. Today, even our large markets in the Middle East which account for 80% of Indian basmati rice exports are also adopting EU and USA norms,” he said.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 03:47:57 am

