Experts say surplus rains in Punjab, Haryana ‘tonic’ for Rabi crops, caution against accumulated water

In the last four days, Punjab and Haryana received a large amount of surplus but much-needed winter rains, with experts terming it as a “tonic” for Rabi crops. In the same breath, however, they also cautioned farmers against accumulation of excess water in low lying lands.

Farmers of the rain-fed Kandi area (sub mountainous) of Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur and Ropar districts of Punjab said they were worried because they were expecting the rains since December as fog and frost were destroying their crops.

Agriculture officer of Pathankot Dr Amrik Singh said in his district, which has large areas under the Kandi belt, the rain was much needed for all winter crops, including wheat, winter maize, vegetables etc. He added, “Farmers having low lying lands should make channels in their fields to drain out the excess water in order to save the crops.”

According to the Chandigarh centre of the India Meteorological Department, in less than a week, Punjab has witnessed 52.8 mm rain against the normal of 3.7 mm, which is 1,326% surplus rain. Similarly, Haryana recorded 28.3 mm against the normal of 2.8 mm which is a 912% surplus.

The joint capital of both the states Chandigarh also recorded an 824% surplus rain after it received 67.7 mm rain against a normal of 7 mm.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh received 23 mm, 18 mm and 28 mm rain, respectively.

According to the MeT department, the normal required rain in the entire January month should be 21 mm in Punjab, 14.2 mm in Haryana and 42.5 mm in Chandigarh.

In Punjab, Kapurthala district received the maximum surplus rain at 4,778% (146.4 mm against a normal of 3 mm) in the last six days, followed by Ferozepur (3225%), Faridkot (3063%), Gurdaspur (2101%), Bathinda (1855%), Moga (1757%), Mansa (1588%), Fatehgarh Sahib (1572%), Nawanshahr (1367%), Mukatsar (1252%), Sangrur (1248%), Ludhiana (1246%), Tarn Taran (1104%), Hoshiarpur (1018%), Barnala Fazilka (1007%) and Pathankot (1005%).

Remaining all the districts of the state have also received between 744% to 971% surplus rain.

In Haryana, Sirsa tops the chart with 2343% surplus rain followed by Nuh and Rewari where 2324% and 2083% surplus rain was recorded, respectively. Jhajjar, Mahendragarh and Gurugram also received 2009%, 2000% and 1994% surplus rain, respectively while Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal saw 1285%, 1087%, 1061% and 1025% more rain, respectively.

According to the MeT department, intense rain or thunderstorm activities with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are expected over parts of Mansa, Barnala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) districts and adjoining areas and Fathehab district of Haryana.

Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places over these districts and adjoining areas, the MeT department said, adding, further parts of Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hisar, Jind and Kaithal districts are likely to be affected in the next 2-3 hours.