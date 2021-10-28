Ex-KCF militant among 9 convicted in murder case

Former Khalistan Cammando Force (KCF) Panjwar militant, SGPC member and senior Dal Khalsa leader, Kulbir Singh Barapind, has been convicted and sentenced for life in a six-year-old murder case.

The case dates back to 2015 when Jalandhar police booked 13 accused for opening fire and killing one resident, Singara Chand, and injuring four in village Salarpur. There was a land dispute between the deceased and his NRI cousin, Resham Chand, who lives in the UK.

NRI Resham Chand had given his 19 acres land to his three cousins —Harvilas, Shingar Chand and Lakshman Das, on contract for the past over five decades but then some dispute had erupted and Resham asked his cousin to vacate his land.

Harvilas, one of the cousins of NRI Resham, told police that on the day of crime, Patwari, a revenue department employee, had come for the demarcation of the land of Resham Singh in the village. He added that when Patwari left the spot at around 5 pm, 15-20 people including, Kulbir Singh Barapind, reached the spot in four vehicles and allegedly started firing on them. Harvilas’s brother, Shingara, was killed.

It was alleged that firing was opened by Kulbir Singh Barapind, who however, pleaded that he fired in self-defence.

But the court of Additional District and Session Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal convicted him and eight others on Wednesday evening.

Total 13 accused were booked in this case out of which one is NRI Resham Chand and another Balbir Singh are proclaimed offenders (POs) and two have already died, while nine have been convicted.

All the accused, except Barapind, are lodged in Kapurthala modern jail, while Barapind is in Ferozepur jail and he was not brought to the court while others accused were brought.

Barapind was extradited from USA in 2008 by Jalandhar police for killings during militancy period. He was let off for want of evidence. He contested the SGPC election from Phillaur and won the seat.