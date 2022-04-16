Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib manhandled

The former Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Giani Iqbal Singh on Friday alleged that he was manhandled at Sultanpur Lodhi where he had gone to attend the cremation of the chief of Gurdwara Sri Damdama Sahib Purana Thatha, Gurcharan Singh Karsewa Wale. .

As per information received, Giani Iqbal Singh was allegedly manhandled after he performed the ardaas (prayer) and named Giani Jaspal Singh was named as the successor of Gurcharan Singh Karsewa Wale.

As soon as Jaspal Singh’s name was announced, chaos erupted near the spot, with some people expressing their resentment to the announcement.

A few men then allegedly also manhandled Giani Iqbal Singh. DSP Sultanpur Lodhi, Rajesh Kakkar, who was present at the spot immediately intervened and escorted Giani Iqbal Singh to safety in a police vehicle, in which he was driven out of the venue.

DSP Kakkar further informed that Giani Iqbal Singh later told him that he should not have declared the name of the successor at the venue and has promised he will not to interfere in the affairs of Gurdwara Damdama Sahib Pura Natha again.

Later, while talking to some media persons, Giani Iqbal Singh informed that Baba Gurcharan Singh during his lifetime had declared Jaspal Singh as his successor and had also tied a turban on his head.

A hukum nama was also issued to the panj pyares saying Jaspal could take over the after the affairs of the gurdwara once Baba Gurcharan grew old.