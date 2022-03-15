Every second MLA is 50 years old or younger

More than half of the winning legislators in Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections are 50 or less than 50 years of age, including CM-designate Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is 48. The youngest MLA of the House is a 27-year-old female MLA (Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj), while the eldest one is 78 years of age (Fatehgarh Churian MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa).

As per information available as per affidavits filed by contesting candidates, there are 77 MLAs (65.81%) who are 55 years and below, while in 2017 elections the number of MLA in the same age group was 67 (57.26%). There there is an increase of 8.55 percentage points in elected MLAs aged 55 of below this time.

Further details witnessed that 61 (52%) MLAs are between 25 to 50 years of age, and 56 (48%) are above 50 years of age. In 2017, 52% MLAs were a over 50 years and 48% were 50 and below.

The affidavits revealed that 3 (2.54%) legislators are in the age group 25 to 30 years, and 21 are (17.94%) between the age group of 31 to 40 years, 37 (31.62%) of them are between 41 to 50 years of age, 16 (13.67%) are between 51 to 55 years, 17 (14.52%) are 56 to 60 years, 21 (17.94%) are 61 to 69 years, while there are just two (1.70%) MLAs who are above 70 years of age.

The oldest MLA is Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who is 78,has won from Fatehgarh Churian Assembly constituency in Gurdaspur district of Majha region of Punjab.

Another septuagenarian is BJP MLA Jaggi Lal Mahajan from Mukerian constituency in Hoshiarpur district who is 74 years old.

Narinder Kaur Bharaj (27) from Sangrur constituency, an LLB from Bhai Gurdas College of Law, Sangrur (under Punjabi University), is the youngest elected AAP MLA of this House. She defeated former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singh Singla with a margin of 36,430 votes.

There are two MLAs who are of 30-year-old as per their affidavits — Amolak Singh who won on AAP ticket from Jaitu in Faridkot with a margin of 32,789 and AAP’s Narinder Pal Singh Shawna who won from Fazilka constituency with a margin of 27,720 votes.

Out of 13 women MLAs, who won in this election, including 11 of AAP, nine are between age group of 50 and below. Three are below 60 and only one woman is above 60 is former Cabinet insider Aruna Chaudhary (64) of Congress party.

In 2017 elections, there were 67 (57.26%) MLAs who were 55 years and below in age which means that this time 8.55% more legislators of 55 years or below got elected.

57% new MLAs have studied till graduation or above

Among the winning candidates in Punjab, 45 (38 per cent) have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5 and Class 12 pass, while 67 (57%) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Meanwhile, five winning candidates are diploma holders.

One candidate is Class 5 pass, three are Class 8 pass, 17 have studied till Class 10 and 24 till Class 12. Further, 21 are graduates, 23 are graduate professionals like LLB, engineering degree holders. Also, 21 are post-graduates, and two are doctorates while five are diploma holders.

In 2017, 38% were between Class 8 and Class 12.

Among 13 women MLAs, 11 are from AAP. Out of these 13, 85% are graduates, post-graduates or graduate professionals. One is ITI diploma holder and another is Class 12 pass. AAP’s Dr Baljit Kaur (46), who won from Malout Assembly segment in district Mukatsar, is MS (Ophthalmology). Prof Baljinder Kaur (37) won from Talwandi Sabo constituency in Bathinda and is M.Phil from Punjabi University Patiala, Saravjit Kaur Manuke (49) won on AAP ticket from Jagraon constituency and is MA Economics. AAP’s Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora (39) is a doctor, Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur (50) is an LLB.

Narinder Kaur Bharaj (27) won from Sangrur constituency is also an LLB, Rajinder Pal Kaur (56) from Ludhiana East, Inderjit Kaur (53) from Nakodar and Neena Mittal (50) from Rajpura constituency are graduates, Santosh Kataria (55) from Balachaur is an ITI, while Anmol Gagan Mann (31) is the only one woman candidate of AAP who studied till Class 12. Aruna Chaudhry of Congress from Dina Nagar is BA, BEd and Ganieve Kaur from Majithia is also a graduate.