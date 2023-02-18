scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
‘I’ve every right to enjoy’: AAP councillor in Punjab dances atop his vehicle on Municipal Corporation office premises

It is alleged that the councillor, Anmol Jain from ward no. 40 of Hoshiarpur, was under the influence of liquor. But Jain has denied it.

AAP councillor dance atop car PunjabVideo grab of dancing AAP Councillor atop his vehicle. (Express)

A video of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor of Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation (MC) in Punjab has gone viral in which he was seen dancing atop his car with blaring music in the background and keeping the car doors wide open.

He danced along with a youth sporting a turban Friday on the premises of the municipal corporation and both were seen hugging each other.

It is alleged that the councillor, identified as Anmol Jain from ward no. 40 of Hoshiarpur ,was under the influence of liquor. But Jain has denied it.

The dance video of the councillor was made by someone in the corporation itself on the directions of Jain, sources said.

When reporters spoke to Jain about the incident, he asked what was wrong with it. “I also have every right to enjoy,” he replied. He asserted he had consumed neither alcohol nor any intoxicant but was just enjoying.

“Our life is just like dogs. I have committed a blunder by becoming a councillor. This AAP party is just like any other party,” he said.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 11:35 IST
