Elderly couple killed, bodies burnt in Tanda, two held

An elderly couple was killed and their bodies burnt allegedly by their daughter-in-law and her partner in Tanda’s Jaja village in Hoshiarpur district. The incident took place on Saturday late night.

Police officials informed that Ravinder, son the deceased, suspected that his wife had killed them because she was allegedly having an extramarital affair and his parents had come to know about it.

The deceased have been identified as former Army Subedar Manjit Singh and his wife, Gurmeet Kaur.

Police arrested both accused Mandeep Kaur and Jasmeet Singh and booked them under Section 302 (murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ravinder Singh, son of the deceased, had recently returned from Portugal.

He told the police that last night he reached home and found that the gate was locked and then he scaled wall to jump inside the house.

“I saw the bodies of my parents were burnt and his wife was tied to a chair in other room,” he said, adding that his wife claimed that some unidentified persons came who tied her with a chair and locked her in a room while they killed his parents.

Tanda DSP Raj Kumar said that both the accused have been arrested and also stolen cash and jewellery has been recovered.