ED to now reboot its investigation against Majithia

Soon after registration of an FIR under NDPS Act against the former SAD minister Bikram Majithia, now the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar, too has decided to re-launch its probe against Majithia after getting a nod from the agency’s headquarters in Delhi to proceed further. ED has been investigating the Bhola synthetic drugs case since 2013 when now dismissed cop Jagdish Singh Bhola, a kingpin of the synthetic drugs case, was booked and later arrested by the Punjab Police.

It was Bhola who had taken Majithia’s name in front of the media after his arrest in January 2014. It was following this that ED had started probing the role of Majithia in this case and he was also summoned to ED officer in Jalandhar on December 26, 2014.

The former revenue minister was questioned by the then investigating officer (IO) of the case, then Assistant Director, ED, Jalandhar, Niranjan Singh, Joint Director Girish Bali and Special Director Karnail Singh on December 26, 2014 after a year after the allegation was levelled against him by Bhola.

Bhola in his statement to the ED had claimed that Canada-based drug smugglers Satpreet Singh Satta and Pindi were sending synthetic drugs from India to Canada. Bhola had also said that they were provided the raw material for preparation of the drug by pharmaceutical unit owner Jagjit Singh Chahal, another accused in Bhola drug case.

Though ED had questioned Majithia, his name was never mentioned in the chargesheet filed by ED. The agency, however, had mentioned in its report that Chahal had claimed to have paid money to Majithia as election fund.

Former Deputy Director ED Niranjan Singh said that the large portion of ED investigation report is mentioned in the police FIR. ED officials said that now they will probe the case further on those lines.