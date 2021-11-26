ED raids Punjab’s Fastway Cable network owner Gurdeep Singh in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of Fastway media cable network and Jujhar bus service owner Gurdeep Singh in the multi-crore graft case of Surinder Pal Singh Pehalwan, the former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED sources said that they are probing Gurdeep’s connection with Pehlawan, who is still under suspension. On March 31 this year, ED had registered a case of money laundering against Surinder Pal Singh ‘Pehalwan’, a blue eyed officer of Badals and the then chief engineer of GMADA and others in the graft case. ED’s case against Pehalwan is the second such case against him, the first case was registered by

State Vigilance Bureau.

ED had also included the names of Gurinderpal Singh, Amit Garg, Gurmesh Singh Gill, Mohit Kumar, along with two firms – Onkar builders and contractors and Rajinder and Company – as accused in the case.

A case was registered by the state vigilance bureau (VB) against Pehalwan, on June 9, 2017. According to the probe, Pehalwan allotted works of around 1,200 crore at skyrocketing price and he had also kept his black money in the accounts of fake companies as well as his family members.

He became superintendent engineer in GMADA in 2014 and officiated as chief engineer till 2016. VB had also attached his 59 properties worth Rs 26 crores at Mohali, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Ropar etc. after court’s order and also filed multiple challans in this case.

Pehalwan joined as a junior engineer in Punjab mandi board in 1993. VB in its report had said that he had registered three companies including a construction company “Ek Onkar Builders and Construction Pvt Ltd” and illegally allotted tenders to it and committed a fraud worth Rs.100 of crores.

The vigilance case against him and others had been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13 (1) (d) read with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also faces two more vigilance cases of disproportionate assets and forging birth certificate to get a government job.