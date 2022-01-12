EC notices to SAD, Cong for violating Covid norms

Congress MLA from Balachaur, Darshan Lal Mangupur, and district president of Akali Dal have been served a showcause notices by the Nawanshahr district Returning Officers for poll code violations. They have been instructed to submit their replies within 24 hours to the respective returning officers (ROs).

Balachaur RO-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Deepak Rohella on Tuesday issued notice to local MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur for holding a meeting with sarpanches of 25 villages in Rattowal village Tuesday.

The pictures of the meeting were also shared by the complainant and also uploaded on social media groups in which 46 persons were seen present in the meeting and no one was wearing any mask. The EC has prohibited any kind of public meeting, rally or road show till January 15.

Similarly, Banga RO-cum-SDM Navneet Kaur Bal issued notice to SAD district president for violation of poll code by party’s MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. In the notice, Bal said that party’s MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi had violated the ban orders of EC by holding a public meeting indoors in Ghumman village on January 9.