Duped of Rs 10 lakh by ex-serviceman on pretext of sending family members to Canada, alleges Army subedar

A subedar with the Indian Army has been allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 10 lakh by an ex-serviceman on the pretext of sending his wife and son to Canada for jobs. The victim has posted videos on social media urging the Punjab chief minister, other ministers and the director general of police (DGP) to take action and detailed how he was cheated. He said that he also filed a police complaint on April 13.

The victim, subedar Sukhwinder Singh of Daffer village at Dasuya in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, is posted at Bikaner in Rajasthan. He told The Indian Express that he had gone to meet his distant relative Balbir Singh, who had retired from the Army around 3-4 years ago, also as a subedar, during the Diwali festival last year at the Morian village in his district. During that visit, Balbir allegedly presented before Sukhwinder an offer to send his son and wife to Canada on a work basis.

Sukhwinder in his videos on Twitter said that Balbir had introduced him to a doctor, Parveen Khandwal, who allegedly claimed that he was working in the ADGP crime branch, New Delhi. Khandwal assured Sukhwinder that he would secure the visas for his family, he alleged.

Sukhwinder said that he had transferred money on different dates to the account which was given to him by Balbir Singh. “I took Rs 5 lakh as loan from the State Bank of India and withdrew Rs 5 lakh from my savings to pay Balbir Singh but now eight months have passed and there has been no development in this direction even as my son has cleared his IELTS with Band 6,” he alleged.

“When I ask Balbir, he always tells me that he would return my money but not a single penny has been returned to me,” he said and added that Balbir’s phone is switched off these days. Balbir used to read his messages on WhatsApp, he added.

“I went to his place several times but he was not present there and now I have also filed a police complaint on April 13 at the office of senior superintendent of police, Hoshiarpur, along with all the proofs like audio recordings of our conversation, the receipts of the transfer of money,” said Sukhwinder.

Sukhwinder, who said that he had the recordings of all his conversations with Balbir Singh, added that the alleged accused had duped several other people also to the tune of Rs 5 lakh each on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Indian Army.

Sukhwinder said that even Khandwal’s whereabouts must be probed. “If he is really working in the ADGP crime branch in Delhi, then he is defaming the police by committing such frauds and if he is pretending so, then also he must be arrested for this fraud,” he said.

The contact numbers of Balbir Singh and Dr Khandwal provided by Subedar Sukhwinder Singh were switched off when called.