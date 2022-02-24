Dual constitution case: Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal gets bail

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal was granted bail on Thursday in the dual constitution case that was filed against his party in 2009.

The pre-arrest bail was granted to Badal by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi.

In 2009, a criminal complaint was filed against SAD by social activist and Malta Boat Tragedy Mission Chairman Balwant Singh Khera Balwant Singh Khera for allegedly using a dual constitution, one for the political purpose that was submitted to the Election Commission of India, and other for religious purposes, the contents of which are contrary to each other.

Khera was represented by advocates B S Riar and Hitesh Puri. “In pursuance to that, he (Badal) had appeared before the trial court of ACJM Rupinder Singh today, and furnished a personal bail bond in the trial Court where court granted him bail,” Puri said.

The three main accused in this case are Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal and SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema. While Sukhbir and Cheema had appeared in this case last year and are out on bail, Senior Badal had given several misses owing to personal reasons.

Puri said that before recording the statements of the witnesses in the case, it is mandatory for the main accused to appear in the court personally and get a bail so that the case can be taken forward.

Khera said that his only point in this case is that SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions. SAD had registered itself as a secular party with ECI but has been participating as a religious body for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections, he added.

On August 27 last year, the Punjab and Haryana High court had disposed of a petition by SAD against the proceedings of Hoshiarpur court that had summoned Sukhbir, his father Parkash Singh Badal, and Cheema.

“In 1989, when an amendment was made in the Representation of People Act, 1950, a declaration under Section 29-A of the said Act was sought from all political parties in the form of a memorandum that the rules and regulations of any such party, shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy and would also uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India in 1989 in which they declared that they adopt the Constitution of Shiromani Akali Dal and also declared that they shall adhere to the said provision of Section 29-A of People Representation Act, 1950, whereas no such amendment was made in the original Constitution of Akali Dal which is not secular in nature,” Khera added.