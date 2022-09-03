Dual constitution case: As Akali Dal raises jurisdiction issue, complainant says ‘delaying tactics’

A local court in Hoshiarpur Saturday fixed September 13 as the next date for hearing the arguments on an application moved by the Shiromani Akali Dal challenging its jurisdiction in taking up an alleged case of forgery filed against the political outfit for having dual constitution.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rupinder Singh in Hoshiarpur in connection with the case. The court had been hearing a case filed by Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera who has accused the SAD of submitting two different constitutions — one with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the second with the Election Commission of India (ECI) — to seek recognition as a political party.

Recently, the Akali Dal moved an application in the ACJM court contending that a vital question regarding the jurisdiction of the case should be heard first before further proceedings of the alleged forgery case.

Cousel for Khera, Advocates BS Riar and Hitesh Puri filed a detailed reply to the SAD’S application. Puri argued that under Section 179 CrPC, the dual constitution case can be heard in the Hoshiarpur court because the offence committed (having two constitutions) had an impact on the district too.

Talking to The Indian Express, Puri said, “Having two constitutions is an act in consequence and it can be heard in Hoshiarpur district because SAD had contested the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Lok Sabha, and Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in Hoshiarpur too based on the two constitutions”.

Puri said that the case over the dual constitution was filed 13 years back, but the SAD has moved an application over the court’s jurisdiction now when the hearings have already reached a crucial stage. He said that earlier Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a similar petition by the SAD. “This is just a delaying tactics on part of the Akali Dal,” he said.

Khera had filed criminal complaint against Akali Dal for allegedly keeping a dual constitution — one for political purposes, and another for religious purposes. The complaint was registered under sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC in 2009.

Khera said his contention was that the SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions, which is a forgery. He said that SAD had registered itself as a secular party with EC, but has been participating in the SGPC elections.

“In 1989, when an amendment was made in the Representation of People Act, 1950, a declaration under Section 29-A of the said Act was sought from all political parties in the form of a memorandum that the rules and regulations of any such party, shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy and would also uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The Shiromani Akali Dal submitted a memorandum to the ECI in 1989 in which they declared that they adopt the Constitution of Shiromani Akali Dal and also declared that they shall adhere to the said provision of Section 29-A of People Representation Act, 1950, whereas no such amendment was made in the original Constitution of Akali Dal which is not secular in nature,” Khera added.