scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Dual constitution case: As Akali Dal raises jurisdiction issue, complainant says ‘delaying tactics’

The court had been hearing a case filed by Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera who has accused the SAD of submitting two different constitutions to seek recognition as a political party

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rupinder Singh in Hoshiarpur in connection with the case(File photo)

A local court in Hoshiarpur Saturday fixed September 13 as the next date for hearing the arguments on an application moved by the Shiromani Akali Dal challenging its jurisdiction in taking up an alleged case of forgery filed against the political outfit for having dual constitution.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rupinder Singh in Hoshiarpur in connection with the case. The court had been hearing a case filed by Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera who has accused the SAD of submitting two different constitutions — one with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the second with the Election Commission of India (ECI) — to seek recognition as a political party.

Recently, the Akali Dal moved an application in the ACJM court contending that a vital question regarding the jurisdiction of the case should be heard first before further proceedings of the alleged forgery case.

Political Pulse |SAD’s big ticket reforms: one family, one ticket, one poll; 50% seats to women, leaders below 50

Cousel for Khera, Advocates BS Riar and Hitesh Puri filed a detailed reply to the SAD’S application. Puri argued that under Section 179 CrPC, the dual constitution case can be heard in the Hoshiarpur court because the offence committed (having two constitutions) had an impact on the district too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Talking to The Indian Express, Puri said, “Having two constitutions is an act in consequence and it can be heard in Hoshiarpur district because SAD had contested the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Lok Sabha, and Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in Hoshiarpur too based on the two constitutions”.

Puri said that the case over the dual constitution was filed 13 years back, but the SAD has moved an application over the court’s jurisdiction now when the hearings have already reached a crucial stage. He said that earlier Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a similar petition by the SAD. “This is just a delaying tactics on part of the Akali Dal,” he said.

Khera had filed criminal complaint against Akali Dal for allegedly keeping a dual constitution — one for political purposes, and another for religious purposes. The complaint was registered under sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC in 2009.

Advertisement
Political Pulse |Badals shrunk, Panthic turf war raging between SGPC, Delhi Sikh body hits conversion flashpoint

Khera said his contention was that the SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions, which is a forgery. He said that SAD had registered itself as a secular party with EC, but has been participating in the SGPC elections.

“In 1989, when an amendment was made in the Representation of People Act, 1950, a declaration under Section 29-A of the said Act was sought from all political parties in the form of a memorandum that the rules and regulations of any such party, shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy and would also uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. The Shiromani Akali Dal submitted a memorandum to the ECI in 1989 in which they declared that they adopt the Constitution of Shiromani Akali Dal and also declared that they shall adhere to the said provision of Section 29-A of People Representation Act, 1950, whereas no such amendment was made in the original Constitution of Akali Dal which is not secular in nature,” Khera added.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:37:37 pm
Next Story

Congress fast disappearing, communist parties on verge of extinction: Amit Shah  

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

Afghanistan finish at 175/6, Gurbaz scores 84
Follow Live Updates

Afghanistan finish at 175/6, Gurbaz scores 84

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand airport

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand airport

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement