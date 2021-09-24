scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Domestic terminals of Adampur Airport being extended, a plus for Doaba

Adampur Airport was constructed adjacent to Adampur Air force station under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) Jalandhar-Delhi. The Minister said that the extension will increase the frequency of flights.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
September 24, 2021 6:41:44 am
Currently, the Delhi-Jalandhar flight has been operating daily from here for more than two years.

The domestic terminals of the Adampur Airport are being extended by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) which will further facilitate the people of Doaba region by increasing frequency of flights.

A letter issued by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on the name of Union Minister for State Commerce and Industry Som Parkash mentioned that AAI has undertaken construction work of a new terminal building. Apron, taxi track and associated works at Adampur airport will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 114.85 crore.

The work has been impacted by the nation-wide Covid lockdown. However, the project is likely to be completed by December 2021, said Som Parkash. Adampur Airport was constructed adjacent to Adampur Air force station under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) Jalandhar-Delhi. The Minister said that the extension will increase the frequency of flights.

