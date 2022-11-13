scorecardresearch
Doctors go on strike after colleague assaulted by kin of deceased patient

Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Nayan Jassal along with other officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The doctors and para-medical staff at the Phagwara civil hospital went on a strike Saturday after one of their colleagues was allegedly brutally assaulted by family members of a teenager who succumbed to his injures after being hit by a train, police said.

Following their strike, which lasted around eight hours, doctors of civil hospitals in neighbouring areas, including Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala, also suspended their work for sometime in solidarity with their colleagues in Phagwara, officials said.

Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Nayan Jassal along with other officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The protesting doctors in Phagwara refused to lift their protest till an FIR was lodged against the assailants, police said. The doctors also demanded adequate security staff at the hospital.

Earlier, one Anuj Singh (16) sustained serious head injuries after he was hit by a train near Shivpuri on the Phagwara-Banga rail section in the morning, police said. Anuj was listening to music on his headphones while crossing a railway track, unmindful of the approaching passenger train, they said.

His family rushed Anuj to the civil hospital where doctors asked them to take the youngster to DMC Ludhiana. The family, however, insisted that Anuj be administered first aid at civil hospital following which Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) Dr Ashish Jaitley started treating him, who succumbed to injuries, said police. The doctor was saved by attendants of other patients.

